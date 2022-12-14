Did 'Bigg Boss' fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee just get married? Photos have Netizens confused

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): Devoleena Bhattacharjee who has appeared in TV shows like 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' and 'Bigg Boss' is apparently married. The actor shared a string of pictures on her Instagram stories that suggest that she has found the love of his life with whom she has tied the knot.

A few months ago Devoleena shared a video with actor Vishal Singh where he could be seen proposing to her which got both their fans quite excited. However, they later revealed that it was just for a music video.

Fans, therefore, are still confused whether Devoleena's recent wedding pictures are just for another project or whether the actor has indeed tied the knot.

A photo from her 'Haldi' ceremony was posted by Vishal Singh, clearly hinting that it's not him who is getting married to the actor.



Later, Devoleena shared a bunch of images with 'kaleeras' and 'sindoor', and a 'mangalsutra' decked up in a beautiful bridal red outfit, hinting that she got married. Check them out:









Devoleena also posted a photo of holding the mystery man's hand.



Although there is no clarity or statement from her end, fans are happy to see her enjoy her 'wedding' day.

In February, after exchanging rings in a video, Devoleena and Vishak took to social media to reveal that it was not an actual engagement but an announcement for their upcoming music video.

The duo has worked together in the Star Plus soap opera 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya'. Devoleena played the role of Gopi Ahem Modi and Singh played the role of Jigar Chirag Modi in the show. (ANI)

