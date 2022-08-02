Did you know what this road sign mean? Bengaluru Traffic Police reveals

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Have you ever come across a road sign board for blind people while commuting? And do you know the meaning behind the sign? Recently, Bengaluru Traffic Police shared the meaning behind the road sign.

A commuter spotted an unusual road sign and shared a picture on social media, and tagged the police Twitter handle, to clear the doubts.

Curious commuter Aniruddha Mukharjee took to his Twitter handle and shared his curiosity about the unusual road signposted a picture along with a caption. He wrote, "What traffic symbol is this? @wftrps @blrcitytraffic This is put up just before Hopefarm signal!"

https://twitter.com/yesanirudh/status/1554132567992909825?

In response, the Traffic police from the Whitefield area revealed the meaning behind the sign on the road. They wrote, "Dear Sir, that is a cautionary sign board which (warns) that a blind person may likely be on the road (and so you must) exercise caution while driving. There is a school (for blind people) at Hope Farm Junction where this board is placed. Regards."



After the reply of traffic police over the post, many users chimed into the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "didn't know this. Thanks for educating us."



Another tweet stated, "Thanks for informing. I was not knowing."



"Awesome I guess time for @blrcitytraffic to share some light on traffic signs daily on Twitter and other rules around it. Will help us educate further, wrote another netizen.

Did you know about this road sign before? (ANI)

