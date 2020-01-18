Dino Morea, Rannvijay Singha attend India Poker Championship in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Actor Dino Morea and television personality Rannvijay Singha on Friday attended the third edition of India Poker Championship which kick-started in Goa.

The tournament is being hosted by the Big Daddy Casino and will continue over the weekend.

The glitzy, fun-filled event showcased television personalities, comedians and poker players.

During the star-studded event, Spartan Poker celebrated skillful poker players with the third edition of India Poker Championship Awards where champions were felicitated.

"The most inspiring thing this year is our line-up of the champion and winners who won at other poker platforms as well and got the recognition at IPC awards. IPC awards mean honouring excellence in pursuing expertise, skills and being passionate about the game," said managing director of Spartan Poker, Amin Rozani.

"We are extremely excited for IPC Jan 2020 as it has always been a players' favourite live tournament and I am sure that players will have a great time which will lead to yet another successful tournament series," Rozani added.

The event was hosted by comedian Gursimran Khamba and renowned poker player, Abhishek Goindi. Many television personalities including Anita Hassanandani and comedian Kunal Kamra graced the vent.

IPC had a great start with a total of 174 entries. The response gathered from players on a weekday was enthusiastic and overwhelming. (ANI)

