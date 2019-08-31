Actor Johnny Depp
Actor Johnny Depp

Dior perfume ad featuring Johnny Depp sparks outrage on social media

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:37 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): The luxury fashion and beauty brand Dior is facing backlash on social media after it rolled out the advertisement for its new fragrance which features Johnny Depp and imagery related to the Native American culture.
"Johnny Depp is not Native. Dior is not Native-owned. What kind of nonsense is this?" tweeted a user.
Many people accused the luxury giant of racial and cultural appropriation on Friday after the ad was rolled out.
"What in the cultural appropriation is this?!" tweeted a user "@Dior - no. You don't appropriate native American culture for your stink water, and you don't use it for a product titled "Wild" in French. Your perfume smells like RACISM."
As more and more people complained about the Native American imagery, Dior removed its clips and teasers for the ad campaign from the internet on Friday, reported Page Six.
The company reportedly consulted with Native Americans while coming up with the ads.
"For this project, the house of Dior also collaborated with Native American consultants from the 50-year old Indigenous advocacy organisation, Americans for Indian Opportunity (AIO), to ensure respect for indigenous cultures, values, and heritage," Page Six quoted Esquire magazine.
Footage released by Dior features Depp and others discussing their connections to the Native American culture. Depp, at one point, says he was adopted into the Comanche Nation.
"There was the need for authenticity and respect for the land and the nations that allowed us to shoot there," Depp said in the release.
"From the choice of location, wardrobe making, right down to casting and set design, AIO was involved," he added. (ANI)

