Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson

Discovery acquires 'Killing Michael Jackson' documentary

ANI | Updated: Jun 03, 2019 22:36 IST

Washington DC [USA], June 3 (ANI): Fans of Michael Jackson can now watch the complete investigation revolving around the mysterious death of the global pop icon as Discovery International picked up a documentary titled 'Killing Michael Jackson.'
The documentary explores the intriguing circumstances around the death of the international singer. It has been picked up by Discovery for its channels in Italy, Germany and the Nordics. The TV giant will also launch the film on its Quest Red channel in the UK, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The hour-long documentary features three US detectives who led the original investigation into the controversial pop singer's death in 2009.
Uniting on screen for the first time since the trial of Doctor Conrad Murray - who was put behind the bars for the involuntary murder of Jackson - Orlando Martinez, Dan Myers and Scott Smith will re-examine the case a decade later and reveal to the audience details of their investigation.
The film promises to take you on a mysterious journey where the detectives will reopen their official Los Angeles Police Department case files and will give new disclosures to the film. The film will also show fresh perspectives and exclusive audio-taped interviews with both Murray and witnesses.
The documentary 'Killing Michael Jackson' will also explore the pop singer's and Murray's co-dependent relationship and examine the extent of Murray's accountability over the death of the singer. The film will reveal the complete details of Jackson's death, his actual passing and the immediate consequences through the eyes of the detectives and eyewitnesses which has never been disclosed on TV.
Matt Graff, managing director of Zig Zag Productions, said, "We are delighted that this documentary has been picked up in territories across the world".
"This film focuses on the intriguing circumstances surrounding Michael Jackson's death giving audiences a fascinating insight into the final moments of the pop star's life and the criminal process that lead to the arrest and conviction of Dr Conrad Murray." (ANI)

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 23:19 IST

Sexual assault case: Kevin Spacey makes surprise appearance before court

Washington DC [USA], June 3 (ANI): Actor Kevin Spacey who was charged with groping a man at a bar in Nantucket, Massachusetts made a surprise appearance in the court on Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 23:07 IST

Vidyut Jammwal starrer 'Commando 3' gets new release date

New Delhi (India), June 3 (ANI): Fans of Vidyut Jammwal will have to wait for a while to catch the actor back in action as the release date of his film 'Commando 3' has been preponed.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 22:08 IST

Dave Bautista slams priest calling for Pride Month boycott

Washington DC [USA], Jun 03 (ANI): Dave Bautista is not in a mood of letting anybody ruin the spirit of Pride Month. The actor, on Monday, clapped back at a bishop for denouncing the event that celebrates the LGBTQ community.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 21:13 IST

Miley Cyrus groped by fan in spain

Washington DC [USA], Jun 03 (ANI): A video of Singer Miley Cyrus being physically groped and forcefully kissed by a random stranger has surfaced online.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 20:00 IST

Sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey returns to court

Washington DC [USA], Jun 03 (ANI): Kevin Spacey's lawyers will return to court in the case accusing the Hollywood actor of groping a man at a bar in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 18:19 IST

Hindi trailer for Disney's 'The Lion King' released

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): The Hindi trailer for Walt Disney's upcoming film 'The Lion King' released and it seems to live up to the expectations of every 90s' kid.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 15:39 IST

'Jabariya Jodi' gets new release date

New Delhi (India), Jun 3(ANI): Viewers will now have to wait for some more time to watch Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer 'Jabariya Jodi' as the release date of the film has been pushed forward.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 15:22 IST

'Ford v Ferrari' trailer: Matt Damon, Christian Bale bring...

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 3 (ANI): The trailer of the highly-anticipated 'Ford v Ferrari', starring Matt Doman and Christian Bale is finally here and it is everything! The trailer has all the elements-- thrill, drama, and humour to keep the moviegoers glued to the screens.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 15:20 IST

After a day at hospital, Kylie Jenner's baby Stormi is "100% okay"

Washington DC [USA], Jun 3 (ANI): Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster experienced a minor health scare.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 15:17 IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui bags lead role in Netflix's 'Serious Men'

New Delhi (India), Jun 3 (ANI): After an impressive performance in Netflix's 'Sacred Games', Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set for his second outing with the online streaming giant for its upcoming film 'Serious Men'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 14:25 IST

AR Rahman welcomes new changes in the education policy

New Delhi (India), Jun 3 (ANI): Music director A R Rahman on Monday welcomed the changes made to the draft National Education Policy saying the alteration will enable students to choose any language they want to study.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 13:12 IST

Priyanka Chopra wants Nick Jonas to run for president

Washington DC [USA], Jun 3 (ANI): Global icon Priyanka Chopra is one ambitious woman. Adding to her long list of aspirations, the actor revealed that she would like to run for prime minister of India and would love her husband Nick Jonas to run for president.

Read More
iocl