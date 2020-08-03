Disney Channel star Ronni Hawk arrested for domestic violence

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): Ronni Hawk, one of the stars of the Disney sitcom, 'Stuck in the Middle' was arrested last Friday (local time) for intimate partner violence/domestic abuse, according to LAPD Jail. As per the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's records, the 20-year-old actor is facing a felony charge.

According to E!News, the records show the arrest took place at 8:30 am on July 31. TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, reported police received a call for a domestic disturbance that morning. According to the outlet, officers said they saw a man on the scene with visible injuries, including scratches, upon their arrival.

TMZ also reported police said there was a verbal argument between Hawk and her boyfriend and that it turned physical at some point. Per the outlet, officers decided to arrest Hawk due to the man's apparent injuries.

As per E! News, according to the Sheriff's Department records, Hawk, who played Rachel Diaz on the Disney show 'Stuck in the Middle' from 2016 to 2018, was taken to Valley Jail in Van Nuys, California that morning and booked at 11:36 am.

She was released later that day at 9:45 pm on bond. The bail amount had been set at 100,000 USD. Hawk is expected to appear in court on December 11. No other details were shared.

In addition to acting in 'Stuck in the Middle', Hawk worked on the program 'On My Block'. She also made appearances on shows like The CW's 'Legacies' and CBS's 'S.W.A.T.' and is set to star in the new thriller 'Girl With a Gun'. (ANI)

