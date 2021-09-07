Disney+ Hotstar's Telugu series 'Unheard' to be out on September 17

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): Disney+ Hotstar is all set to come up with its first Telugu series titled 'Unheard'.

Directed by Aditya KV, the upcoming project explores a series of six conversations on opposing philosophies during the pivotal period of India's history. Actors Srinivas Avasarala, Baladitya, Chandani Chowdary, Priyadarshi and Ajay are a part of 'Unheard'.

Speaking about the series, Aditya KV said, "We are what we think and Unheard brings to you the thoughts of the men and women who have forged this country through their sheer will. As a conversational series, Unheard tries to serve a complex cerebral cuisine in the most simplistic visual form."



According to producer Radhika Lavu, "'Unheard' is our attempt to bring back the essence of conversations shared and topics we explore are about freedom, sacrifice, community, country etc."

"Even though our characters have strong beliefs and ideologies, what's exciting is that they are evolved enough to understand and appreciate different perspectives which has become a rare find in today's world," she added.

'Unheard' is set to premiere on September 17. (ANI)

