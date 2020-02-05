Disney Plus to launch in India from next month

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 5 (ANI): With the IPL 2020, Disney's subscription-based online streaming platform Disney Plus debuting in India on March 29 this year, announced its CEO Robert Iger on Tuesday.

The streaming service will piggyback on India's one of most popular streaming platform Hotstar which Disney earlier acquired from Fox, reported Variety magazine.

Disney Plus was earlier launched in the United States of America in November last year and has amassed 28.6 million subscribers already.

Chief executive of Disney, Robert Iger made an official announcement in regard to Tuesday during the company's quarterly earnings conference.

"We will be rebranding our existing Hotstar VIP and Premium subscription tiers to Disney Plus Hotstar. We see this as a great opportunity to use the proven platform of Hotstar to launch the new Disney Plus service in one of the most populous countries and fastest-growing economies in the world," Variety magazine quoted Iger as saying.

With its launch in India, the extended Disney platform will bring its entire catalogue including the hit content from Marvel Studios, Disney, Pixar, National Geographic to India.

Iger also announced that Disney Plus will be launched in two primary formats in India, of which one will primarily be premium in nature and the other one will be basic. (ANI)

