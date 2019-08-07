Disney to reboot classic films for streaming service Disney+

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:31 IST

Honest leader, selfless soul: B-town mourns demise of Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Condolences poured in from all quarters of the world following the death of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, and members of the film fraternity too expressed grief over the 67-year-old BJP stalwart's demise.