Divya Agarwal speaks out after ex-Varun Sood's sister accuses her of not returning family jewellery

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): 'Bigg Boss OTT' winner and TV star Divya Agarwal, almost a year after her break up with Varun Sood, has spoken out after the latter's sister, Akshita Sood, accused her of not returning their ancestral jewellery.

It all began a couple of days ago when during Varun's Q&A session on Twitter, his sister claimed that Divya had not given back the ancestral jewellery from their family. Though Akshita's tweets accusing her of the same have been deleted, Divya has replied in a series of tweets.

Without naming anyone, she tweeted, "Giving back the "jewellery," along with an LOL emoji and a picture of the ornament in question..



In the follow-up tweet, she posted another picture of chocolates, captioned, "With some kisses."



She added another tweet on the same line and wrote, "Omg not just that Take it all !! it was anyway about give and take.. but can someone stop talking as they get attention from it on news portals ! #popxo"





Divya then reacted angrily to the negative feedback on her tweets, claiming that she is not a 'gold digger.'

She wrote, "You know people? Enough of it.. dragging my father into this trolling for what?? No I don't want this.. it's not funny not peaceful for me.. I don't feel right about it.. gold digger really? I'm a super self-made woman and no one can take that away."



Divya and Varun parted ways after four years of dating in March 2022. She announced the news of her split from Sood, on her Instagram handle.

On her Instagram stories, Divya shared a message for Varun that read, "Thank you Varun for everything. Will always be good friends."

Prior to Varun, Divya was in a relationship with 'Bigg Boss' contestant Priyank Sharma. (ANI)

