Divya Agarwal wins 'Bigg Boss OTT'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI): Divya Agarwal has been declared as the winner of the reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT'. She has defeated choreographer Nishant Bhat and actor Shamita Shetty in the finale round.



Divya won the 'Bigg Boss OTT' trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.



During her stint on the Karan Johar-hosted show, Divya has entertained the audience a lot, especially with her fights with her co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal, who quit the race with a cash prize and promise that he will be seen in 'Bigg Boss 15'.

Netizens have spammed social media with congratulatory wishes for Divya.

"Congratulations #DivyaAggarwal ! Winner takes it home ! well played #shamitashetty #nishantbhat ! #pratik see u in #bb15," actor and 'Bigg Boss 7' winner Gauahar Khan tweeted.

"Congratulations @Divyakitweet very well deserved... akele rahi par tooti nahi aur kar dikhaya... so so proud of you @VootSelect #biggbossottwinner," actor Kamya Punjabi wrote on Twitter.

For the unversed, Divya had earlier won the first season of 'Ace of Space' reality show. She is currently dating 'Roadies' fame Varun Sood. (ANI)

