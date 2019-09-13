DJ Khaled expecting second child

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Here's good news for DJ Khaled fans! The ace producer-DJ is soon going to be blessed with a second child.

Khaled who is expecting a baby boy with Nicole Tuck announced the happy news on social media by posting a video.

The clip features Tuck undergoing ultrasound test while her husband and their 2-year-old son, Asahd can be seen supporting her.

"God is the greatest. All I ever wanted to do was inspire the world to be great and to leave a legacy," the 43-year-old DJ wrote alongside the video.

"Almost 3 years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way." stated Khaled while gushing over Asahd's influence on his life, saying his firstborn led to the "biggest albums" of his career.

"Just when I thought life couldn't get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy. I am feeling more inspired than ever now. As we go into this journey I'm taking FANLUV along with me to keep the love and blessings flowing to the world! #FAMILY," he concluded the post.

(ANI)