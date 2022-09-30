Documentary on Prince Andrew's sex assault allegations to be out soon

London [UK], September 29 (ANI): A new documentary about Prince Andrew, Duke of York will air on Peacock soon. The 90-minute documentary, 'Prince Andrew: Banished,' will look into the prince's sexual assault charges and his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, which led to Queen Elizabeth II stripping her son of his military titles and royal patronages.

According to Variety, the documentary will come on Peacock on October 5.

It includes commentary from a royal press secretary, palace insiders, journalists, members of Prince Andrew's social circle, and the legal team who investigated the charges against him. Tina Brown, the magazine editor and author of 'The Palace Papers,' makes an appearance as well.

In the trailer that was released on Thursday, Brown can be heard saying, "When you are the Queen's son, no one ever tells you the truth".

The trailer shows the subject matter as "the scandal that rocked the royal family," adding that "his title protected him," but "his recklessness exposed him."



In the trailer, a journalist says, "Prince Andrew thought he was more than a royal. He thought he was a celebrity... The talk of the dinner parties was he couldn't keep his trousers closed."

According to Variety, Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was forced to have sexual encounters with Prince Andrew as a teenager, accused him of sexual assault. The Duke of York has rejected all charges and the sex assault lawsuit was resolved earlier this year.

Giuffre's allegations stem from Prince Andrew's friendship with convicted sex predators Epstein and Maxwell. Epstein, the enigmatic billionaire, committed suicide in 2019 while awaiting his trial on sex trafficking accusations. Maxwell, his former partner, and confidante was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June after being found guilty on federal counts of sex trafficking teenage girls to engage in sex acts with Epstein. Before the matter had been resolved, Giuffre said that she was molested by Prince Andrew three times, after she was trafficked by Epstein, as per Variety.

Variety further reports that in 2019, Prince Andrew gave an interview to the BBC to address the charges and his relationship with Epstein, which garnered blistering criticism and forced him to scale back on his royal duties. Then, in 2022, Queen Elizabeth stripped her son of all military titles and royal patronages. After a New York judge denied the royal's plea to dismiss Giuffre's sexual assault case, the Queen made her decision quickly.

With the Queen's death, Prince Andrew is now eighth in line to the throne, though royal experts have stated that King Charles has no plans to engage him in the future of the monarchy. The second son of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Andrew is the King's younger brother. According to the teaser for the documentary, he was Queen Elizabeth's favourite son. When the charges first surfaced, which the palace repeatedly rejected, stories circulated that the Queen pondered entirely exiling him from the royal family. (ANI)

