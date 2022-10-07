Doja Cat slams netizens for calling her gold face make-up during Paris Fashion Week 'ugly'

Washington [US], October 7 (ANI): Rapper Doja Cat is in no mood to take negativity on social media.

The "Kiss Me More" hitmaker was recently seen sporting dramatic gold face and body paint during Paris Fashion Week. However, her gilded glam look did not impress a social media user, Page Six reported.

On Twitter, one user called Doja "ugly."

"The paint is making her look ugly. When you do makeup like this you still need to accentuate features. She look like a tired old statue lmao," one person tweeted.

Doja was quick to call out the particular netizen.



"I wasn't trying to look sexy or attractive," she wrote. "All of my makeup has a story and there are absolutely 0 rules and if there were you wouldn't be the one making them," she added.

https://twitter.com/DojaCat/status/1577338692276047878

The "Planet Her" rapper rocked the bold beauty look with a matching gold manicure, a plaid pantsuit and a Simon Miller vegan shearling coat (USD 695) for the A.W.A.K.E Mode show, and later swapped out the suit for a casual tee and jeans (but kept the metallic makeup) to go shopping at the Jacquemus store.



Doja also sported white face paint with blue contouring, a black striped lip paired with silver eyebrow studs and graphic zigzagging eyeliner, among other theatrical looks created by artists Laurel Charleston and Sophia Sinot.

The Grammy winner shaved her head and eyebrows in August, and has been experimenting with eye-catching beauty looks ever since. (ANI)

