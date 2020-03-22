Dolly Parton extends heartfelt tribute to Kenny Rogers

New Delhi [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Singer Dolly Parton on Saturday shared an emotional tribute for country musician Kenny Rogers following the news of the legend's death.

The 74- year-old singer shared a video on Instagram expressing her love for the late musician and also got her hands on an old photograph of them.

She had switched on the television to see the updates of coronavirus and landed upon the news of the loss of her "friend and singing partner".

"He must be asking to god to spread some light on the darkness going on here," she added.



Alongside the video, the 'Faith' singer also wrote: "You never know how much you love somebody until they're gone. I've had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend. So you be safe with God and just know that I will always love you, dolly."

The country music icon, who dominated the country charts and pop music era of the 1970s and 1980s, passed away on Friday at the age of 81.

Rogers had an impressive array of songs under his belt in the over six-decade career.

The three-time Grammy winner is well known for hits like 'Lady', 'The Gambler,' 'Islands in the Stream', 'Lucille', 'She Believes In Me', and 'Through the Years'. (ANI)

