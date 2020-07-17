Don Johnson, Chris Redd to star in Kenan Thompson's comedy series at NBC

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): Actors Don Johnson and Chris Redd has been tapped to star in 'Kenan' -- an upcoming NBC series starring Kenan Thompson.

The series was earlier slated to debut during March-June, this year, however, the television broadcasting company, NBC, announced in January that the show was being pushed to 2021.

According to Variety, the 'Knives Out' actor, Johnson will play Rick, Kenan's father-in-law in the series. He takes over the role from Andy Garcia. While 'Fat Camp' star, Redd has been cast as Gary, Kenan's brother.

The plot of the series revolves around Kenan, a recently widowed host of Atlanta's No. 2 morning show. He is in a constant struggle to find a balance between his job and his young daughters despite all the "help" he gets from his father-in-law (Johnson) and his brother/assistant/manager/house guest (Redd).

The forthcoming series is written and co-produced by David Caspe and Jackie Clarke. (ANI)





