Donald Trump to meet Kim Kardashian West at White House

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 4 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump is expected to host reality television star Kim Kardashian West at the White House on Wednesday to discuss criminal justice reform.

Kim will be accompanied by three women who were granted clemency last month by Trump administration, according to two officials who spoke to USA Today on the condition of anonymity. The women are Tynice Nichole Hall, Crystal Munoz, and Judith Negron.

The three women were among 11 individuals who were granted clemency by President Donald Trump on February 18.

However, the meeting hasn't yet been announced publicly.

West, who is currently studying to take the bar exam in 2022, has been actively campaigning for prison reform and has worked closely with the White House on the issue.

Kardashian, a businesswoman and reality television star, spoke at a White House event in June.

The businesswoman has met President Trump at the White House multiple times, most recently in June. (ANI)

