Don't bully me, my family: Youngest Avengers actor urges fans

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): Superhero extravaganza 'Avengers: Endgame's' youngest actor, who played Tony Stark's daughter Morgan, has requested fans to stop bullying her and her family.

Seven-year-old Lexi Rabe shared an Instagram video which is in reference to the pressure that the young actor and her parents face while interacting with fans in real life.

"Hi, I'm Lexi Rabe and I'm only 7 years old. And I mess up sometimes so my mom and dad give me tons of talking to's and time outs, believe me," she said in the video.

"And if I go anywhere and I'm acting a little silly or messed up, I'm just 7 years old. Please don't bully my family or me," she continued.

Her parents wrote a caption alongside the video emphasising that their daughter is being bullied "yet again."

"I hate that we even have to post this. But yet again Lexi's getting bullied. And this kind of thing makes it celebrities never want to leave the house never want to meet people. Please keep your opinions to yourself so Lexi can grow up in the free world. She's a normal human being and she's a child. We give her talking and we give her timeouts but we don't do that in public. Sometimes were rushing from place to place stressed like everyone else to get to set on time or work or whatever and we seem a little grumpy. I'm sorry if you see us this way but that's life! If you ask us for an autograph we always almost say yes," the caption read.

Lexi's parents further explained that while their daughter is a known person because of the box office success of Avengers: Endgame, they are still human.

"If we happen to be having a bad day that might put us right on the right! We are not perfect! These perfect children are not being given the freedoms and the rights that they should," the post continued. "If your child is so scared to be themselves in public and mess up a little then you're over parenting. We give our children plenty of rules and boundaries. But then give them the freedoms to mess up and learn from their own mistakes. They would not be on set an on movies if they weren't well behaved. Trust me they have no desire to hire kids like that! And there were plenty of children that productions can work with."

"So if you see us in public and think you have the right to judge. Wait. Number one until you have children of your own, and Number two realize that we're not perfect and we're not claiming to be! But just try to realize the different strokes for different folks what you do with your kids may work for you and what I do with my kids works well for me. My children love me and respect me even if they act out sometimes. Thank you! Jessica! " the post added.

Lexi isn't the only child artist who experienced bullying, in the year 2018, Lonnie Chavis, who played young Randall in 'This Is Us' also went through hard times because of constant bullies, reported People.

He had also posted an Instagram video against people who made fun of the gap in his teeth.

"To all the trolls who have been trolling in my comments, talking about my gap, I could get my gap fixed. Braces can fix this, but like, can you fix your heart, though?" Chavis asked in the video.

"There are kids out there killing themselves just because of y'all hating and trolling and doing just crazy stuff. I mean, it's stupid. Is it fun? No. It hurts people. People kill themselves, and you're the one who's making them do it. Fix your heart, though. For real," he said while pointing out the dire consequences of bullying. (ANI)

