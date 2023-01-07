'Dot FEST' makes comeback with second edition in Bhubaneswar during FIH Hockey World Cup

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], January 6 (ANI): The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup mania is gradually picking up in Bhubaneshwar and city officials have planned a giant stage at the Exhibition Ground here to delight inhabitants of the Odisha capital, spectators, and visitors, similar to that of 2018. Many Bollywood celebrities have also volunteered to participate in the grand festivities.

Adding shimmers to the upcoming FIH men's Hockey world cup, Bhubaneswar is gearing up to bring back 'Dot FEST' second edition. Not just this, entertaining programmes have been lined up to raise the temperature of the city during the chilling winter, which will run from January 13 to January 29, and in between, the entertainment segment will be organised from January 15 to January 24.

The cultural festival brings an experience like never before for the people of Odisha with activities to create a cherishable experience. Be it Food, Entertainment, Stories or Trails, Dot FEST entails a host of surprises from enthralling performances by the best of musicians, singers, stand-up artists, dancers, and trails to the thousand-year-old temples & caves to slurping the street foods of 16+ countries and witnessing amazing stories, folklore by globally acclaimed storytellers.





Sulochana Das, Mayor, BMC, said, "The '.FEST' is the city festival of Bhubaneswar where the citizens will celebrate the capital city with music, food, trails, exhibitions and much more."

Commenting on the 2nd edition of the grand '.FEST', Balwant Singh, IAS, Vice Chairman, BDA, stated, "The '.FEST' this year is going to be extravagant as it will bring millions together to cherish the cultural tenacity of the state and allow local artists, startups, performers, makers & creators to get an extraordinary platform to showcase their talent."

Starting on the 15th of January, '.FEST' will have a slew of celebrities making appearances like Bollywood diva Disha Patani and Divya Kumar slated to enthral audiences during the curtain raiser. Renowned dance choreographers like Shiamak Davar and Salman Yousuf would also be taking the stage by storm, along with music superstars like Guru Randhawa, Harshdeep Kaur, Neeti Mohan, and Amit Trivedi, who would present enchanting contemporary, classical and Sufi night performances.

The audiences would also get to witness a laughter riot with stand-up comedians Sunil Grover and Shilpa Rao followed by a retro night by popular 90s singers Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Sukhwinder Singh. A fusion fiesta by Siddhart Mahadevan, Shivam Mahadevan, and Shrinidhi would also keep the audiences swaying through the starry night. (ANI)

