Dove Cameron joins 'Issac' cast

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 27 (ANI): American actor Dove Cameron has been roped in opposite 'Breaking Bad' star RJ Mitte in the upcoming psychological thriller 'Issac.'

Josh Webber will be at the helm, directing from a script he co-wrote with Christopher Neil, confirmed Deadline.

According to the site, the pair is set out to commit a revenge murder together in the name of love, in the forthcoming thriller.

It was earlier noted that Mitte had shared a post on Twitter along with his co-stars.

"Hanging out on the set of #Issac #gettoknowIssac with @DoveCameron and @carriere_laci ! #Issac #film #WebberStudios," his tweet read.



Cameron is known for her roles in comedy television series 'Liv and Maddie'. She is also a recording artist. (ANI)

