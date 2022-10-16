'Drake & Josh' star Josh Peck welcomes second baby with Paige O'Brien

Washington [US], October 16 (ANI): American actor Josh Peck of 'Drake & Josh' and his long-time partner Paige O'Brien have welcomed their second child, a son named Shai Miller Peck, the couple shared.

According to E! News, Josh posted a sweet snap of the newborn sleeping next to his big brother, Max Milo Peck, and captioned the photo with just their baby's name.

John Stamos commented simply, "PERFECTION," while Bryan Greenberg said, "A wise man named Josh told me the only bad part about being a parent is there are no bad parts!" Meghan McCain also commented on Josh's photo of Shai, with three heart emojis.



The same picture was shared by Paige who also added a black and white close up of Max kissing his little brother, who has a pacifier in his mouth, reported E! News.

She captioned it, "Shai" and added a blue heart emoji. Another sweet pic was a solo shot of the newborn with his hands up around his ears and his eyes closed while resting.

Josh and Paige announced back in June that they were expecting their second child when Paige posted a photo from their Italian vacation on Instagram, wearing a red dress and revealing her baby bump.

As per E! News, he long-time couple married in June 2017 and welcomed Max to their family in December 2019. (ANI)

