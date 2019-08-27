Drake & Josh
Drake & Josh

'Drake & Josh' might make a comeback!

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:59 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Nickelodeon's popular sitcom 'Drake & Josh'  might soon make a comeback.
Stopping by People Now on Monday, Drake Bell hinted at a possible revival of the much-loved sitcom.
"Josh [Peck] has come up with a really cool idea, we've been talking," he said.
He continued saying, "So many things have to come together and actually happen to make that a reality."
However, the 33-year old said that there are still a number of details to be discussed by the pair. But he added that a spin-off is "a lot closer than it's ever been."
"At least it's on the table. Now we've at least discussed the possibility of something happening," he added.
'Drake & Josh' originally aired on Nickelodeon from 2004-07 and starred Bell and Peck as two stepbrothers dealing with their sibling bond while surviving high school at the same time.
When asked about the spin-off, Bell revealed that it won't be just the characters turned old but would be something different.
"[We] want it to be something creative. It can't be Drake and Josh in college. It has to be something a little different, turn it on its head a little bit," he explained.
Peck in an interview given to People earlier, told that working with Bell is like "once in a lifetime" thing.
"We've known each other for so long, and it really is once in a lifetime in this industry that you get to work with somebody and it clicks like that," Peck said. (ANI)

