Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid, Image Courtesy: Instagram
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid, Image Courtesy: Instagram

Dua Lipa spends quality time with Anwar Hadid during her extended birthday celebrations

ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 09:59 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): Singer Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid packed on the PDA as they continued her birthday celebrations together.
The singer, who had a birthday blast on Thursday, was seen locking lips and having fun at the beach with the young model, reported People.
The 'New Rules' singer also posted snapshot from her birthday dinner in which model Hadid posed with two thumbs up.
The duo recently sparked rumours with their PDA-filled sightings all of summer.
Anwar Hadid, who is a brother to supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, was seen sharing kisses with Lipa in early July at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival.
Later the 20-year-old model was spotted making a surprise appearance at Amazon's Prime Day concert in New York City to watch Lipa perform alongside Taylor Swift, SZA and Becky G.
He silently entered the venue from a back door with his sister Gigi who also attended the concert to support her friends. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 10:54 IST

Meghan McCain remembers father on his death anniversary

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): American television host and columnist Meghan McCain paid a tribute to her late father, John McCain ahead of his death anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 10:26 IST

Jamie Foxx reveals new Disney role post-breakup with Katie Holmes

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): Jamie Foxx is back in the spotlight with an upcoming project with Disney-Pixar, post announcement of his break-up from Katie Holmes.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 09:46 IST

Teaser of 'Breaking Bad' movie unveiled

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): The makers of 'Breaking Bad's' feature-length movie 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 23:17 IST

Demise of Arun Jaitley has left entire nation in a state of...

New Delhi (India), Aug 24 (ANI): The demise of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has left the entire nation in a state of shock, said chairperson of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Prasoon Joshi here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 23:16 IST

Arun Jaitely's demise is a huge national loss: Sanjay Khan

New Delhi (India), Aug 24 (ANI): Veteran actor Sanjay Khan on Saturday condoled the demise of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. He breathed his last at AIIMS at the age of 66.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:24 IST

Jaitley Uncle will always remain an unforgettable pillar in...

New Delhi (India), Aug 24 (ANI): Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi on Saturday took a trip down the memory lane and talked about time spent with "uncle", former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:56 IST

Taylor Swift feels sorry for not getting involved in 2016 US elections

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): American pop singer Taylor Swift says he felt remorse for not being able to participate during Trump's run for the presidency in 2016.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:35 IST

Bollywood fraternity pays tribute to 'visionary leader' Arun Jaitley

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Bollywood fraternity on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of former union minister and BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:24 IST

Harvey Weinstein's trial to stay in NYC

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): Prosecutors at New York City rejected the plea of American producer Harvey Weinstein' s trial to move from NYC because of Page Six.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:22 IST

Kit Harington may feature in a Marvel film

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): 'Game of Thrones' fame actor Kit Harrington may appear in an upcoming Marvel film.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:16 IST

Robert Downey Jr. once arrested at Disneyland for smoking pot

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): 'Avengers: Endgame' star Robert Downey Jr. honoured among Disney Legends was once busted for smoking pot when he first visited Disneyland, the actor revealed.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:06 IST

Ashley Graham snaps back at fan for criticizing her pregnancy

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): American model Ashley Graham who recently made headlines after highlighting her stretch marks is stealing the limelight again by flaunting her baby bump.

Read More
iocl