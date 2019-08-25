Dua Lipa spends quality time with Anwar Hadid during her extended birthday celebrations

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): Singer Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid packed on the PDA as they continued her birthday celebrations together.

The singer, who had a birthday blast on Thursday, was seen locking lips and having fun at the beach with the young model, reported People.

The 'New Rules' singer also posted snapshot from her birthday dinner in which model Hadid posed with two thumbs up.

The duo recently sparked rumours with their PDA-filled sightings all of summer.

Anwar Hadid, who is a brother to supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, was seen sharing kisses with Lipa in early July at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival.

Later the 20-year-old model was spotted making a surprise appearance at Amazon's Prime Day concert in New York City to watch Lipa perform alongside Taylor Swift, SZA and Becky G.

He silently entered the venue from a back door with his sister Gigi who also attended the concert to support her friends. (ANI)

