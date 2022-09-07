Dulquer Salmaan pens heartfelt birthday wish for his 'Pa' Mammootty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): Veteran actor Mammotty celebrated his 71st birthday on Wednesday and to celebrate this special occasion, his son Dulquer Salmaan penned a heartfelt birthday wish for him.

The 'Sita Ramam' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures where he can be seen taking selfies with Mammooty. In the pictures, Mammootty wore a white printed shirt whereas Dulquer Salmaan opted for a white shirt with a white cap.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiM75cbpR5C/?hl=en

He wrote a long note which read, "As long as I can remember I've always been aware of your time. I've always measured it and made sure I get the most out of it. Most often I'll call only when I feel it's something important and worth your time. I never say Pa let's take a photo or a selfie cause I'm aware that everywhere you go this is a constant request. It's silly on my part but I've always been an overthinker. It's the one thing Umma scolds me about always."

He added, "Every year, your birthday is the day I stop overthinking and blatantly insist and say we need pictures together. This year as you were getting ready for our picture together I decided to sneak a pic and Shani captured that moment."



"These are the moments I live for. Just us at home and being us. Even though we are most often in different cities shooting our films, when I come home I feel like time has stood still. And I'm still just a boy cherishing the time he gets when his father has a day off from work. Wishing you the happiest birthday Pa. You are our everything," he concluded.

Mammootty also got a special wish from his friend Mohanlal. They have been good friends for many years and also acted together in memorable films such as 'Athirathram' and 'Harikrishnans'.

He took to Twitter and shared a short video. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Dear Ichakka"

https://twitter.com/Mohanlal/status/1567377594626232320

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mammootty has many releases which include 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam', 'Rorschach', 'Christopher', 'Agent' and 'Bilal'.

Dulquer, on the other hand, will next be seen in R Balki's 'Chup'. The 'Sita Ramam' actor also has King of Kotha in his kitty. It may feature Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the female lead. (ANI)

