Dulquer Salmaan's 'Salute' to release on January 14, 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Salute' has got a release date. On Wednesday, the Malayalam star announced that the film will arrive in theatres on January 14, 2022.

"Another one! Aravind Karunakaran is on a mission!! Salute...releasing in theaters worldwide on January 14, 2022," he posted on Instagram.



Dulquer also unveiled a new poster of the film, which shows him as an intense cop who is on a mission.



Rosshan Andrrews has directed the project. 'Salute' also features Diana Penty, Manoj K. Jayan, Saniya Iyappan, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Saikumar and Ganapathi S Poduval. (ANI)

