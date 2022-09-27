Dussehra 2022: Delhi Ravan effigy makers get special orders from Australia

By Yash Kumar

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): As Indian Diaspora living in Australia prepares to celebrate the festival of Dussehra with fervour and excitement, effigy makers based in Delhi are getting special orders for Ravan idols giving them one more reason to rejoice after a slump in sales after the COVID pandemic.

Naveen, a local artisan at Titarpur, Delhi, told ANI, "People are coming back in huge numbers to book Ravan effigies. Due to Covid, during the past few years the business was not so good, but things are getting better now and customers are back. We even get orders from out of India. We have already delivered Ravans to Australia, there was a huge demand. For delivery, the clients have to make all the arrangements on their own. We usually take two months to create these idols."



"This year I made a Ravan idol on special demand from Australia by a buyer in June, which was transported from Mumbai via ship and we usually get orders from all around the world during Dussehra," Sonu, an effigy maker said.

Every year, Dussehra is celebrated to commemorate the triumph of good over evil as Lord Ram killed Ravana on this day.



The festival is celebrated in full swing across the country, by burning the effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnath.



This year the effigies at the pandal are going to be upto 100 ft tall.

After a hiatus of a few years, the effigy business is getting back on track.

In some regions, the celebration--also known as Vijayadashami--celebrates Goddess Durga's triumph over the buffalo Demon Mahishasura.

Dussehra is observed on the day Dashami Tithi (tenth date) of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the Ashwin month falls during the Aparahan Kaal.

This year Dussehra falls on October 5. (ANI)

