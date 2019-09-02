Dwayne Johnson, Bryan Cranston and others wish Kevin Hart for speedy recovery

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): Actors Dwayne Johnson, Terry Crews, and Bryan Cranston are amongst the A-listers who extended best wishes and prayed for the speedy recovery of Kevin Hart after the comedian sustained injuries in a car crash on Sunday.

The stand-up comedian was hospitalized after sustaining major back injuries following a car accident in Malibu Hills, California. His driver was driving the vehicle when he lost control and veered into an embankment. The driver also suffered major injuries while the third passenger was not hurt.

Hart is set to appear in 'Jumanji: The Next Level' later this year, and he will also feature in 2020 drama film, 'Fatherhood.'

Johnson, a dear friend of the comedian, shared a picture on Instagram of the two from the upcoming 'Jumanji' sequel.

"Stop messing with my emotions brother. We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong," Johnson captioned the picture.

Crews extended best wishes for his friend and tweeted a news article about Hart's accident on Sunday afternoon. "Get well soon, brother," he wrote.

Cranston shared a picture with Hart on Instagram with a sweet message, "Let's all send him positive energy and healing thoughts. He's a good human. Get well soon, brother. B."

Apart from the above, many other celebrities sent uplifting messages to Hart, including his fellow comedians like Arsenio Hall, Gabriel Iglesias, Jeff Ross, and Ron Funches.

"This man brings so many people smiles, laughter and positivity energy every day. Let's send him some too #GetBetterKevin," Enrique Iglesias wrote on Instagram. (ANI)

