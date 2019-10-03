Dwayne Johnson wishes a 100-year old fan, which will melt your heart

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Dwayne Johnson has just made a centenarian's dream come true!

On Wednesday, 'The Rock' sent over a clip of him wishing a fan of his Marie Grover, who turned 100 and the grandma was just spellbound on seeing Johnson wishing her!

"It's The Rock!," exclaimed Grover while watching the sweet wish from the 'Hobbs & Shaw' actor.

Johnson beautifully sang 'Happy Birthday' in the clip adding that "I'm so honored that she's my fan. Happy birthday to you, muah muah!"

"I hear you're a very big fan of mine, which I'm so honored by the way... that you're a fan and I believe you're in Philadelphia, I love Philadelphia. I'm sending you so much love and a huge congratulations on 100 years. What an amazing life," added Johnson.

The amazing video was shared by one of Grover's friend Jamie Klinger, which Johnson quoted in his tweet.

"Love seeing this. Happy 100th Grandma Grover! I'm honored you're a fan and grateful you were born! Much love, Rock. (wish my grandma was still around, but stuff like this is always the best part of fame)," he tweeted.

Klingler had initially reached out to the 47-year-old actor on September 22 when she tweeted that her "punt to get @TheRock to wish my friend's gram a happy 100th birthday as she adores him might work."

Back in September, Johnson responded Klinger right then and there asking, "What?? First I'm hearing of this! Who's turning 100? Beautiful age! What do you need, Jamie?" (ANI)