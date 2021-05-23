Eddie Murphy, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish to attend Laugh Factory tribute for Paul Mooney

Washington [US], May 23 (ANI): American comedy club - Laugh Factory has planned to pay tribute to the legendary comedian Paul Mooney - a significant member of the club on May 27.

Mega comedians like Eddie Murphy, Kevin Hart, and Tiffany Haddish are expected to join the show, as per TMZ.

Jamie Masada, the owner and founder of the iconic comedy club, told TMZ that a special show will go down in honour of Paul Thursday at 3 pm. Eddie Murphy, Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish are among the many who have reached out to say they will attend.



Paul's twin sons -- comedians Dwayne and Daryl will also attend the show with the list of special guests that are expected to grow by the final date.

Jamie also told TMZ that he "envisions guests doing a little stand-up, sharing their best Paul Mooney stories and more."

He further recalled Paul being a regular entertainer at the club how he had been always one of the very first comedians on opening night in 1979.

TMZ reported that Laugh Factory is the latest comedy club to pay tribute to Paul after the City of Oakland where the late comedian was raised and sadly died, announced that it has plans to honour him.

On May 19, 2021, Paul Mooney died of a heart attack at his home in Oakland, California, at the age of 79. (ANI)

