Eddie Murphy to host Saturday Night Live after 35 years

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Actor-comedian Eddie Murphy is all set to return to 'Saturday Night Live' after 35 years.

He will be hosting this year's Christmas episode, which will mark his comeback to the show, People cited NBC's announcement on Monday.

The actor has, however, made a small appearance on the show in 2015 when SNL ringed in its 40th anniversary.

The 58-year old remained a cast member of the show from 1980 to 1984 and was known for delivering some iconic sketches and characters including Mr. Robinson's Neighbourhood, Buckwheat, Gumby and many more.

However, who would be Murphy's guest on the show hasn't been announced yet.

Well, not only the 'Coming to America' actor, but this year will also see celebrities including Kristen Stewart, hosting the 45th season of the show.

Woody Harrelson will kick off the season premiere on September 28.

Also, hosting the show will be Phoebe Waller-Bridge and 'Stranger Things' actor David Harbour.

Singer Taylor Swift will set the stage on fire on October 5 where she will be singing her latest tracks from 'Lover'. (ANI)

