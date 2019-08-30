Eddie Murphy to start making music for public

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): American actor and singer Eddie Murphy who is returning to 'Saturday Night Live' after a gap of 35 years is all set to make music and release it for the public for the first time.

"A hundred years from now, when I'm gone, they'll find all these tracks and they'll be like, 'Wow, we didn't even know this guy. We had no idea,' " Murphy told Krista Smith on her 'Present Company' podcast for Netflix and reported by Page Six.

He added, "Whatever muscle I use to be funny ... I have a muscle to do music, and I use them both all the time ... I've never stopped doing music." But, "I stopped putting it out though, because ... the audience gets weirded out by it. And I don't want to be that guy."

The comedian who is starring in the biopic 'Dolemite Is My Name,' said, "I could tell you the most unpleasant part about doing the '70s is the outfits . . . you put on platform shoes, you will hear your foot from inside the shoe say, 'F - - k this shoe.' "

The star will be hosting this year's Christmas episode on 'SNL', which will mark his comeback to the show, People cited NBC's announcement on Monday.

The actor has, however, made a small appearance on the show in 2015 when SNL ringed in its 40th anniversary. (ANI)

