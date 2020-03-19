New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Producer Ekta Kapoor took up World Health Organisation's "Safe Hands Challenge" on Thursday and shared a video where she is seen demonstrating how to wash hands.
After being nominated by the Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, the 44-year-old producer accepted the challenge and shared a video on Twitter of washing her hands.
"I accept ur #SafeHandsChallenge@smritiirani!
I nominate@anitahasnandani@RheaKapoor@Roymouni@Divyanka_T! P.S due my ring bracelet filled hands it takes me a whole minute plus an additional layer of sanitizer! And don't mind d hair it's my quarantine look."
Earlier on Tuesday, Deepika Padukone had taken the challenge as the Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, nominated her for the challenge amid the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday Anushka Sharma too took up the challenge where she gave a detailed demonstration on how to wash your hands as directed by the WHO.
While sharing the routine of washing hands, the actor also made a point to save water, as amid the scare of maintaining good hygiene there are high chances of wasting water. (ANI)
Ekta Kapoor takes up WHO's 'Safe Hands Challenge' to fight coronavirus
ANI | Updated: Mar 19, 2020 13:45 IST
New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Producer Ekta Kapoor took up World Health Organisation's "Safe Hands Challenge" on Thursday and shared a video where she is seen demonstrating how to wash hands.