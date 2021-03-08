EL James' 'Freed' to release in June 2021

Washington [US], March 8 (ANI): Author EL James, who is famous for the '50 shades' trilogy, is set to release another book in the popular series. Titled 'Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as Told by Christian', the upcoming book will be told from the perspective of the famous character Christian Grey.

As per E! News, the final book in E. L. James' BDSM-themed trilogy that serves as a spinoff series for her 'Fifty Shades of Grey' trilogy, now has a release date: June 1.

The announcement about the novel's release date was made on Sunday by Dominique Raccah, Publisher and CEO of Sourcebooks.

The original trilogy is told from the perspective of Anastasia "Ana" Steele and chronicles her life with her dominant lover Christian Grey. Those books spurred a Hollywood movie trilogy starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan.



The spinoff novels contain the same plot lines but told from Christian's point of view. The first, 'Grey: Fifty Shades of Grey as Told by Christian', was published in 2015, and the second, 'Fifty Shades Darker as Told by Christian', in 2017. The upcoming third spinoff novel focuses on Christian and Ana's marriage.

"This story has been a labour of love, one that my readers have been eagerly awaiting," the author said in a statement about 'Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as Told by Christian'.

The author added, "For me, just as for Anastasia Steele, Christian is a challenging, infuriating, and endlessly fascinating character. Living in his head is exhausting, but I got to explore aspects of his life in Freed that we only glimpsed in the original trilogy, and to follow his emotional growth in response to Ana's love and compassion."

The movie 'Fifty Shades Freed', the last in the film trilogy, was released in 2018.

'Freed' will be published by the Bloom Books imprint of Sourcebooks. James' 'Fifty Shades of Grey' trilogy has sold over 150 million copies worldwide. (ANI)

