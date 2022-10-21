Elated fans celebrated Sivakarthikeyan starrer 'Prince' release: Here's how they welcomed the film

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 21 (ANI): South actor Sivakarthikeyan starrer 'Prince', which was released in theatres on Friday, has surpassed fans' expectations by conveying its fire and power to the audiences.

The romantic comedy is a theme park full of all kinds of wild rides and fans just can't seem to stop raving about it.

Several elated fans of Sivakarthikeyan were seen hitting the streets outside cinema halls to dance and rejoice at the theatrical release of 'Prince'.





Some of them even showcased their love for the star by pouring packets of milk on the movie's and the actor's posters.



Written and directed by Anudeep KV, 'Prince', is produced by Suniel Narang, D. Suresh Babu, and Pushkar Ram Mohan Rao under the banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas and Suresh Productions.

Shot in Tamil and Telugu languages, apart from Sivakarthikeyan, the movie also stars Maria Ryaboshapka and Sathyaraj.

The movie was released along with Karthi's action thriller 'Sardar'. This is the second time films of the two stars have clashed at the Kollywood box office. Film buffs are eager to know which of the two will emerge as the Diwali winner this year. (ANI)

