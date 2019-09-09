Ellen DeGeneres (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Ellen DeGeneres (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Ellen DeGeneres recalls her summer trip to UK

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 20:44 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): American television host Ellen DeGeneres who gave a surprise visit to the royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during her summer trip to the UK, recalled meeting Prince Archie.
The 61-year-old shared the exciting news on her show, 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' reported People and also said that she got to cradle baby Archie during the visit.
"I fed Archie, I held Archie," she said in a promo for her new season.
DeGeneres joked about his weight and said, "He weighs 15 lbs, which is, the exchange rate, is 17 dollars here!"
Referring to the looks of the little bundle of joy, DeGeneres said that "He looks like Harry -- and he had more hair than I did at the time."
During the preview, the talk show host also revealed that she and her wife Portia de Rossi hope to partner with the royal couple on a conservation project.
"Portia and I talked to them about all the conservation they are doing for wildlife. They are doing all this work in Botswana for elephants and I love that, and they like what I'm doing for the gorillas in Rwanda so we're gonna all do something together," she explained.
The star also lent her support to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they were criticised for taking private jets for their vacations around Europe.
Back on August 20, DeGeneres tweeted, "Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you're trying to do is make the world better." (ANI)

