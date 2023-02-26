Elon Musk chimes in after Woody Harrelson's COVID-19 referencing 'SNL' monologue sparks online debate

Washington [US], February 26 (ANI): The opening monologue of American actor Woody Harrelson on 'Saturday Night Live', in which he referenced the COVID-19 pandemic, has sparked an online backlash with even Twitter CEO Elon Musk chiming in.

According to Fox News, a USA-based news outlet, during his monologue, the actor talked about a collaboration between the medical industry and the government to push vaccines. This was Harrelson's fifth hosting gig on 'SNL'.

While concluding the segment, Harrelson spoke about a film pitch that included one of the "craziest script" he's read.

It included the "biggest drug cartels" forcing people to remain in their homes unless they agreed to take and keep taking their drugs.

As per Fox News, the actor explained, "So the movie goes like this... The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes. And people can only come out if they take the cartel's drugs and keep taking them over and over."



He then joked, "I threw the script away. I mean, who was going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs? I do that voluntarily all day."

Harrelson's comments were widely called "anti-vax" or "vax conspiracies" by media outlets, reported Fox News. Following this, several people continued the conversation on social media with many of them agreeing with Harrelson.

It was then that Musk chimed in by responding, "So based. Nice work." In another tweet, the billionaire suggested the comments were spot on and reflective of life in the U.S. over the last few years.

When one Twitter user warned people to "get ready for the meltdowns," Musk said: "Maybe they [media outlets] don't realize that their propaganda is wrong?" He also shared an article on Saturday about 26 per cent of Americans "still trust the media."

As per Fox News, in his opening monologue, Harrelson discussed political polarisation and self-identified as a "redneck hippy." He said, "You know, the red in me thinks you should be allowed to own guns. The blue in me thinks - squirt guns. So, I'm red and blue which makes purple. I'm purple." (ANI)

