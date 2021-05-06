Elon Musk opens up about upcoming 'Saturday Night Live' skit

Washington [US], May 5 (ANI): Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk recently revealed the rumours that the 'Saturday Night Live' cast is upset that he was chosen to host this weekend's show, is 'much ado about nothing.'

The 49-year-old business magnate told Page Six that everyone is being friendly and working with him.

Last week, 'SNL' stars, including Bowen Yang, seemed to express upset over Musk's hosting the skit.

After the Tesla CEO posted, "Let's find out just how live 'Saturday Night Live' really is," Yang responded, "What the f**k does this even mean."

Aidy Bryant seemed to take a swipe at the SpaceX pioneer by tweeting a Bernie Sanders quote stating, "The 50 wealthiest people in America today own more wealth than the bottom half of our people."



Both Yang and Bryant subsequently deleted their posts.

According to Forbes, Musk's net worth is USD 179 billion.

However, when Page Six asked the 49-year-old chief designer of SpaceX how rehearsals were going in light of the clamour and speculation, he told the outlet that it was all "much ado about nothing."

When asked if everyone was being friendly and willing to work with him, the extremely concise mogul simply told, "Yes."

Last week, a source to Page Six told that cast members who are upset with the choice of host do not have to appear in sketches with them.

The source told Page Six at the time, "Speaking historically if a cast member has been that unhappy, they don't have to do it, ['SNL' boss Lorne Michaels] won't ever make them do anything they don't want to do."

The outspoken tech mogul has courted COVID-19 controversy recently, suggesting that he wouldn't take the vaccine, before reversing course, and wrongly predicting last year that there would be "probably close to zero new cases" in the US by the end of April 2020 and calling coronavirus lockdown measures "fascist." (ANI)

