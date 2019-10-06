Elton John shares secret info about Queen Elizabeth II in his book 'Me'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Singer-composer John Elton recently shared a piece of secret information about Queen Elizabeth II in his new book 'Me.'

Elton wrote in his book that the British monarch once slapped her nephew across the face repeatedly, according to a report in the Sunday Times of London, as cited by Page Six.

While at a party, the 72-year-old Rocketman claimed that Queen asked her nephew, Viscount Linley, to watch over his sister, Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones because she wasn't feeling well and had left the festivities to go rest. Linley had no interest in doing so.

"When he [Linley] repeatedly tried to fob her off, the Queen lightly slapped him across the face, saying 'Don't' - slap - 'argue' - slap - 'with' - slap - 'me' - slap - 'I' - slap - 'am' - slap - 'THE QUEEN!'"

After getting scolded for his rough behaviour, Linley then followed the Queen's instructions.

When the Windsor matriarch noticed John had witnessed her out-of-character behavior, she winked at him and walked away, he writes.

"I know the Queen's public image isn't exactly one of wild frivolity, but . . . in private she could be hilarious," John writes. (ANI)

