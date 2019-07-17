Emmy Awards 2019: Game of Thrones tops nomination list

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): The 71st Annual Emmy Awards nominations were unveiled on Tuesday morning with 'Game of Thrones' and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' leading the nomination.
'Game of Thrones' emerged as the top contender with 32 nominations in the drama category. However, it is not the only show topping the list, FX's 'Pose,' AMC-BBC America's 'Killing Eve,' HBO's 'Succession' and NBC's 'This Is Us' also garnered a handful of nominations, reported Variety.
In the comedy category, Amazon Prime's 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' picked up 20 nominations. HBO's 'Barry,' Amazon Prime's 'Fleabag' and Netflix's 'Russian Doll' will be among the shows vying with Julia Louis-Dreyfus' farewell to Selina Meyer in 'Veep.'
TV stars Ken Jeong and D'Arcy Carden announced the nominees at the Saban Media Center in Los Angeles. The duo was joined by Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.
The Emmy Awards that recognises excellence in the television industry will air September 22 on Fox.
Here's the nominees' list:
Drama Series
'Better Call Saul' (AMC)
'Bodyguard' (Netflix)
'Game of Thrones' (HBO)
'Killing Eve' (AMC/BBC America)
'Ozark'(Netflix)
'Pose' (FX)
'Succession' (HBO)
'This Is Us' (NBC)
Comedy Series
'Barry' (HBO)
'Fleabag' (Amazon Prime)
'The Good Place' (NBC)
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' (Amazon Prime)
'Russian Doll' (Netflix)
'Schitt's Creek' (Pop)
'Veep' (HBO)
Limited Series
'Chernobyl' (HBO)
'Escape at Dannemora' (Showtime)
'Fosse/Verdon' (FX)
'Sharp Objects' (HBO)
'When They See Us' (Netflix)
Television Movie
'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' (Netflix)
'Brexit' (HBO)
'Deadwood: The Movie' (HBO)
'King Lear' (Amazon Prime)
'My Dinner with Herve' (HBO)
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman ('Ozark')
Sterling K. Brown ('This Is Us')
Kit Harington ('Game of Thrones')
Bob Odenkirk ('Better Call Saul')
Billy Porter ('Pose')
Milo Ventimiglia ('This Is Us')
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke ('Game of Thrones')
Jodie Comer ('Killing Eve')
Viola Davis ('How to Get Away With Murder')
Laura Linney ('Ozark')
Mandy Moore ('This Is Us')
Sandra Oh ('Killing Eve')
Robin Wright ('House of Cards')
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson ('Black-ish')
Don Cheadle ('Black Monday')
Ted Danson ('The Good Place')
Michael Douglas ('The Kominsky Method')
Bill Hader ('Barry')
Eugene Levy ('Schitt's Creek')
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate ('Dead to Me')
Rachel Brosnahan ('The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel')
Julia Louis-Dreyfus ('Veep')
Natasha Lyonne ('Russian Doll')
Catherine O'Hara ('Schitt's Creek')
Phoebe Waller-Bridge ('Fleabag')
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Mahershala Ali ('True Detective')
Benicio Del Toro ('Escape at Dannemora')
Hugh Grant ('A Very English Scandal')
Jared Harris ('Chernobyl')
Jharrel Jerome ('When They See Us')
Sam Rockwell ('Fosse/Verdon')
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Amy Adams ('Sharp Objects')
Patricia Arquette ('Escape at Dannemora')
Aunjanue Ellis ('When They See Us')
Joey King ('The Act')
Niecy Nash ('When They See Us')
Michelle Williams ('Fosse/Verdon')
Reality Competition
'The Amazing Race' (CBS)
'American0 Ninja Warrior' (NBC)
'Nailed It' (Netflix)
'RuPaul's Drag Race' (VH1)
'Top Chef' (Bravo)
'The Voice' (NBC)
Variety Talk Show
'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah' (Comedy Central)
'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee' (TBS)
'Jimmy Kimmel Live' (ABC)
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' (HBO)
'Late Late Show with James Corden' (CBS)
'Late Show with Stephen Colbert' (CBS)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gwendoline Christie ('Game of Thrones')
Julia Garner ('Ozark')
Lena Headey ('Game of Thrones')
Fiona Shaw ('Killing Eve')
Sophie Turner ('Game of Thrones')
Maisie Williams ('Game of Thrones')
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Alfie Allen ('Game of Thrones')
Jonathan Banks ('Better Call Saul')
Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau ('Game of Thrones')
Peter Dinklage ('Game of Thrones')
Giancarlo Esposito ('Better Call Saul')
Michael Kelly ('House of Cards')
Chris Sullivan ('This Is Us')
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein ('The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel')
Anna Chlumsky ('Veep')
Sian Clifford ('Fleabag')
Olivia Colman ('Fleabag')
Betty Gilpin ('GLOW')
Sarah Goldberg ('Barry')
Marin Hinkle ('The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel')
Kate McKinnon ('Saturday Night Live')
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin ('The Kominsky Method')
Anthony Carrigan ('Barry')
Tony Hale ('Veep')
Stephen Root ('Barry')
Tony Shalhoub ('The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel')
Henry Winkler ('Barry')
(ANI)
