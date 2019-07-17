Emmy Awards 2019: Game of Thrones tops nomination list

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 22:33 IST

This Bappi Lahiri fan wears 5 Kg gold worth Rs1.5 crore

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 16: In addition to having some amazingly upbeat songs to his credit, Bappi Lahiri is also famous for his hard-to-miss love for gold jewelry. This very fashion statement and the fame that it brought him, is exactly what inspired this Pune based businessman.