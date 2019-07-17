Emmy Award
Emmy nominations 2019: Major decline in diversity, inclusion

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 10:10 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): As diversity and inclusion are continuing to be the hot button topics in Hollywood, this year's Emmy nominations showed that there hasn't been enough change.
This year, there were only 24 acting nominations for people of colour. In addition, two reality show hosts of colour were nominated which brought the total to 26. This is a major decline from last year's record of 38 and even less than 2017 which counted 27 diverse nominees, reported Deadline.
Ava DuVernay's 'When They See Us' came in with the most nods for people of colour including a first-time nomination for Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for Jharrel Jerome's stunning turn as the real-life Korey Wise in the Netflix show.
Other well deserved nods from the series included Niecy Nash and Aunjanue Ellis for Lead Actress Limited Series or Movie as well as Marsha Stephanie Blake for Supporting Actress.
Other first-time nominees of colour include Billy Porter for his role in the groundbreaking FX drama 'Pose'. Kumail Nanjiani has also been nominated for his role in CBS All Access' 'The Twilight Zone' as well as Benicio del Toro for 'Escape' from Dannemora.
Mahershala Ali received a nomination for his role in the third installment of 'True Detective', which marks his second Emmy nod. He was previously nominated for 'House of Cards'.
Repeat nominees on the list include -- Viola Davis for Lead Actor in a Drama (How to Get Away With Murder), Anthony Anderson for Lead Actor in a Comedy (black-ish), Don Cheadle for Lead Actor in a Comedy (Black Monday - he has been nominated seven times prior), Sterling K. Brown for Lead Actor in a Drama Series (This Is Us), Giancarlo Esposito for Supporting Actor in a Drama (Better Call Saul), Glynn Turman for Guest Actor in a Drama (How To Get Away With Murder), Ron Cephas Jones for Guest Actor in a Drama (This Is Us), Maya Rudolph for Guest Actor in a Comedy (The Good Place) as well as Cicely Tyson (How To Get Away With Murder), Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black) and Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us) for Guest Actor in a Drama.
Sandra Oh was nominated in two categories including Lead Actor in a Drama for her role in 'Killing Eve' as well as Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for her hosting gig on 'Saturday Night Live'.
On the reality show hosting front, RuPaul Charles was nominated for 'RuPaul's Drag Race' as well as Marie Kondo for 'Tidying Up With Marie Kondo', marking her first-ever nomination.
For LGBTQ representation, there were nominations in the acting and hosting categories. In addition to Porter, Cox, and Charles, Ben Whishaw was nominated for 'A Very English Scandal' while SNL's Kate McKinnon nabbed another nod and Ellen Degeneres received a nomination for hosting Ellen's 'Game of Games'.
Cherry Jones was also nominated for Guest Actor in a Drama Series for her role in 'The Handmaid's Tale'. Hannah Gadsby's Nanette was nominated for two awards: Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) as well as Writing for a Variety Special. This is based on all of those who have openly identified as members of the LGBTQ community.
However actors of colour were completely shut out of several categories including Lead Actress in a Comedy, Supporting Actress in a Drama, Supporting Actor in a Comedy, Supporting Actress in a Comedy as well as Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.
The 2019 Emmys will air live on Fox on September 22 at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. (ANI)

