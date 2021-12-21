Emmy rule changes: Dramas, Comedies now won't be determined by their length

Washington [US], December 21 (ANI): The Television Academy has revised eligibility rules for the 74th Emmy Awards.

As per Variety, dramas and comedies will no longer be determined by hour or half-hour length.

Producers will now determine category submission with the stipulation that the Television Academy's Industry Panel reserves the right to review the producer's preference.



Comedy and drama series are defined as programs with multiple episodes (minimum of six) in which the content is primarily comedic for comedy series entries or primarily dramatic for dramatic series entries.

In addition, the ongoing theme, storyline and main characters are presented under the same title and have continuity of production supervision.

The exception is programming under 20 minutes, which must be submitted in short-form categories. (ANI)

