Emmys 2019: Beyonce's 'Homecoming' documentary lands six nominations

The 2019 Emmy Awards nominations were recently announced by 'The Good Place' star D'Arcy Carden and 'The Masked Singer' judge Ken Jeong and while many talented actors received praise for their work on the small screen, one A-list singer racked up a few special nominations.

Queen Bey received six nominations for her Netflix special documentary 'Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce', reported E! News.

The Netflix film is nominated for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded), directing, writing, music direction, production design, and costumes. Beyonce would share the award for any of those categories except the last two, being credited as co-director, writer and co-musical director as well as a producer.

And while it's still unknown if the singer will attend the award show scheduled in Los Angeles, fans are already freaking out at the possibility.

For the unversed, the film provided fans with a special look inside Beyonce's historic performance at Coachella music festival in 2018. The special documentary also includes home videos and never-before-seen photos of her family including her husband Jay-Z.

Beyonce had previously been nominated for four Emmys but has not yet won one. Her prior nods were for variety special and variety special directing, both for her visual album 'Lemonade' in 2016, plus best short-form entertainment for her 2013 Super Bowl halftime show and special class program for 'On the Run Tour', reported Variety.

In a few categories, 'Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce' will face off against a showcase for other music stars. The competition for pre-recorded variety special includes 'Springsteen on Broadway' and 'Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool'. The Bruce Springsteen showcase is also up for variety special directing. The Paul McCartney special film is nominated for variety directing, writing, editing and sound mixing.

