Emmy award
Emmy award

Emmys 2019: Sexual abuse documentaries 'Leaving Neverland', 'Surviving R. Kelly' nominated

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 13:25 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): The 2019 Emmy Award nominations were announced recently and among the nominees were sexual abuse documentaries - HBO's 'Leaving Neverland' and Lifetime's 'Surviving R. Kelly' - both of which explored misconduct claims made against prominent men in the music industry.
HBO's four-hour film, which chronicles testimony from Wade Robson and James Safechuck, two men who claim to have suffered childhood sexual abuse at the hands of the late singer-songwriter Michael Jackson, earned a total of five nominations, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
The documentary, helmed by Dan Reed, was nominated in the following categories: outstanding directing for a documentary/nonfiction program, outstanding documentary or nonfiction special, outstanding picture editing for a nonfiction program, outstanding sound editing for a nonfiction program and outstanding sound mixing for a nonfiction program.
After the film debuted in January at the Sundance Film Festival, Jackson's estate criticised the film, previously calling it "tabloid character assassination" and insisted it "isn't a documentary," while his family called Reed and the two accusers "opportunists."
On the other hand, 'Surviving R. Kelly' received one nod. Lifetime's six-episode series, which aired in January and featured more than 50 people speaking about the alleged acts of abuse by the singer-songwriter R. Kelly was nominated for outstanding informational series or special.
News of the film's nomination came just days after Kelly was arrested on charges that he recruited girls and women to have illegal sex with him and then covered up the crimes by paying and threatening the victims.
In a statement to the outlet, 'Surviving R. Kelly' executive producer Dream Hampton expressed her gratitude to the Television Academy for recognising her work. "Our team is so grateful to the Academy for this nomination, and to the brave women who sat with us and shared their stories on camera," said Hampton.
The Primetime Emmy Awards, honouring the best in TV programming, will be handed out on September 22. The show will air live on Fox from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 14:38 IST

Sophie Turner's family 'incredibly proud' of her Emmy nomination

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): Sophie Turner's family is all praise over her Emmy nomination.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 14:33 IST

Billy Porter in talks with designers for his Emmy 2019 red-carpet look

Washington D.C [USA], July 17 (ANI) Broadway theatre performer-singer Billy Porter, who has become a red carpet sensation in the past few months because of his show-stopping looks at events like the Oscars and the Met Gala, is already planning his outfit for the Emmy Awards.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 14:28 IST

Alfie Allen shocked over his Emmy nomination for 'Game of Thrones'

Washington D.C [USA], July 17 (ANI): The heartbreaking performance of Alfie Allen, in the HBO, hit series 'Game of Thrones,' has finally paid him off well as he garnered Emmy Nomination under supporting actor in a drama series.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 14:25 IST

Meghan Markle talks marriage with Pharrell Williams at 'The Lion...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle had a candid conversation about marriage with rapper Pharell Williams at 'The Lion King' London premiere recently.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 14:14 IST

Kate Winslet is happy to have descended from poor ancestors!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): Actor Kate Winslet was both heartbroken and relieved when she learned of her poor ancestors. The actor delved into her past and discovered that there is nothing posh about her background.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 14:11 IST

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner moving on with their lives!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): Jordyn Woods, who was once best friends with Kylie Jenner, is not upset at the latter for not taking her along on the annual summer trip as the two seem to be moving on!

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 13:42 IST

Natasha Lyonne hopes to fair well at Emmy's after receiving 13...

Washington D.C [USA], July 17 (ANI): A three-time Emmy nominee with a 33-year screen career, American actor and producer Natasha Lyonne has received 13 Emmy nominations for her Netflix's comedy series 'Russian Doll.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 13:41 IST

Ariana Grande finally gets her Grammy five months after big win

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): Congratulations are in order for singer Ariana Grande! The artist has finally received her Grammy Award.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 13:27 IST

James Corden becomes highest scorer in Emmy 2019 nominations

Washington D.C [USA], July 17 (ANI): American television host James Corden, who anchors the late-night talk show 'The Late Late Show,' on Tuesday become the most-nominated person in the 71st Emmy Awards.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 13:09 IST

Cameron Boyce cremated, ashes given to father

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): Disney actor Cameron Boyce who passed away on July 6 has was cremated recently.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 13:06 IST

Billy Porter responds to first-ever Emmy nomination, says he is...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): American singer-actor Billy Porter is on cloud nine over his first-ever Emmy nomination and said, "I'm so thrilled to sort of be counted in the number."

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 12:36 IST

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams get engaged!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): American actor Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are finally engaged!

Read More
iocl