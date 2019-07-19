Poster of 'Game of Thrones', Image courtesy: Instagram
Poster of 'Game of Thrones', Image courtesy: Instagram

Emmys 2019: These 'GoT' stars nominated themselves!

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 10:52 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 19 (ANI): The insanely popular drama series 'Game of Thrones' earned a whopping 32 Emmy nominations for its final season. But surprisingly, not all nods were submitted by HBO.
Alfie Allen, who played Theon Greyjoy and Gwendoline Christie, who portrayed Brienne of Tarth along with Carice van Houten, who played the mysterious Melisandre in the show recently received Emmy nominations that caught many by surprise, reported E! News.
All the three got their nominations for their work in the epic fantasy series' final season, without HBO's help. All three actors self-submitted themselves in their respected Emmys category.
Christie received a nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category, Allen for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and van Houten for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.
To get nominated, the stars, via their teams, submitted themselves and paid a USD 225 entry fee.
"Playing Brienne of Tarth has truly been an honour and I am beyond grateful for this nomination," Christie said in a statement when the nominations were announced.
"This character has changed my life and redefined the way I look at the world, women and particularly myself. Thank you to George R.R. Martin, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, HBO and our incredible cast and crew. Lastly, apologies to my taxi driver who endured my screams, sobs and pure joy when getting this incredible news," Christie added.
"The truth is, I'm at a loss for words! Thank you to the Academy for recognizing me alongside such formidable actors. To my friends: Kit, Peter, Gwen, Lena, Emilia, Nikolaj, Maisie, Carice, and especially Sophie whom I was in the trenches with for so much of this journey--I am honoured to share this with you. Dave, Dan, our amazing HBO team--for 10 years you pushed me to my limits," Allen said in a statement.
The cable network had submitted actors Maisie Williams, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau for their Emmy nominations.
This is not the first time 'GoT' has entered the race of Emmys. Till date, the HBO series has been nominated 161 times and won 47 Emmys.
After a remarkable 8-year-long journey, the show concluded earlier this year with its eighth and last season. While it was mostly a pleasant and seamless run, the last season of the show received a mixed reaction from the fans and critics.
Many disappointed fans even started a petition urging the makers to remake the last season of the series "with competent writers". The petition managed to garner more than 1 million signatures.
The Primetime Emmy Awards, honouring the best in TV programming, will be handed out on September 22. The show will air live on Fox from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 10:50 IST

'Cats' trailer: Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, all trying for new life

Washington D.C. [USA], July 19 (ANI): After releasing a behind-the-scenes first look of 'Cats', the makers of the film have finally unveiled the trailer featuring Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, all as cats!

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 10:29 IST

'It: Chapter Two' trailer: Losers club faces off against Pennywise

Washington D.C. [USA], July 19 (ANI): Just in time to ruin your plan of ever sleeping peacefully again, the final trailer of 'It: Chapter Two' has arrived to give you nightmares! It features the Losers Club, now adults, return to face the evil clown Pennywise.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 10:04 IST

'Jay and Silent Bob Reboot' trailer is a barrel of laughs!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 19 (ANI): The trailer of Kevin Smith's 'Jay and Silent Bob Reboot' which dropped recently at Comic-Con 2019 features Matt Damon and Ben Affleck reuniting after long.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 09:26 IST

'Top Gun: Maverick' trailer: Tom Cruise is back in action!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 19 (ANI): The Maverick has landed! The trailer of the highly-anticipated 'Top Gun: Maverick' is finally here and it teases actor Tom Cruise's return to his fan favourite role as a hotshot fighter pilot, who is ready to roar back into action.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 09:25 IST

Here's Taimur with cousin Inaaya spreading cuteness on the internet!

New Delhi (India), July 19 (ANI): The Pataudi cousins, Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, taking a stroll together, is perhaps the most delightful thing you will see on Internet today and the two will, for sure, make you go aww!

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:52 IST

'Transparent' co-stars Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker tie knot

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): American actor Bradley Whitford got married to his 'Transparent' costar Amy Landecker.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:44 IST

Here's how Nick Jonas wished Priyanka Chopra on her birthday!

New Delhi (India), July 18 (ANI): As Bollywood diva, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, celebrated her 37th birthday today, wishes poured in for the actor from tinsel town celebrities.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:41 IST

Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' made tax free in Rajasthan

New Delhi (India), July 18 (ANI): After Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Super 30' was made tax-free in Bihar, a similar decision was taken by the Rajasthan government on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 22:46 IST

Maisie Williams spotted licking beau Reuben Selby's hand

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): Is licking hands the new holding hands? 'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams was spotted licking beau Reuben Selby's hand while taking a stroll on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 21:48 IST

Meghan Markle struggling with intensity of spotlight: Source

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): While being an actress, Meghan Markle might not be new to constantly being under the public eye, but her new royal status has made it difficult to manage the limelight, even for her.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 21:43 IST

Long-time lovers Nick Bateman, Maria Corrigan now husband and wife!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): After being together for more than a decade, Nick Bateman and Maria Corrigan officially exchanged wows on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 21:12 IST

Assam floods: Don't tweet, donate says Akshay Kumar

Mumbai (India), July 18 (ANI): Floods triggered by incessant rains have wreaked havoc in Assam, claiming the lives of 37 people, and actor Akshay Kumar has an important message for the people of the nation.

Read More
iocl