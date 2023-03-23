Environmental crisis anthology 'Interactions, When Cinema Looks to Nature' screened in Geneva

Geneva [Switzerland], March 23 (ANI): A special screening of environmental crisis anthology 'Interactions, When Cinema Looks to Nature' was held at the Geneva Graduate Institute.

The Permanent Mission of India and the Consulate General of India in collaboration with 'ART for the World' organised the screening for the 'Interactions..' as a part of the celebrations of 75 years of India's independence on Wednesday.









The project was set up with the aim of 12 international filmmakers creating connections between humans and animals through biodiversity, climate change, environment and water risks. This resulted in original short films questioning biodiversity, conservation of nature, deforestation, ecosystem, environment, health, marine life, species extinction, water and more.

The audience of over 200, including Permanent Representatives and delegates to the UN and other members of the diplomatic corps, students, and film aficionados, were deeply appreciative of the creativity, sensitivity and range of stories told by the 12 renowned international filmmakers, including Nila Madhab Panda from India, tied together by the exploration of connections between humans and nature through themes of biodiversity, conservation, deforestation, health, marine life, species extinction, water and more.

Among the films showcased was the Indian short film 'Interactions, When Cinema Looks to Nature' by acclaimed National Award-winning director Nila Madhab Panda. It is based on the vagaries of the conflict areas between humanity and wild animals and touches upon serious and urgent topics like protection of elephant corridors and preserving nature, biodiversity and habitats.

Ambassador Indra Mani Pandey, Permanent Representative of India to the UN in Geneva, welcomed the audience, along with Michael Moller, honorary president, ART for the World, and Daniel Maselli, senior policy advisor, Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation.

Pandey spoke of the Indian cultural heritage and practices of preserving and protecting the environment, India's civilisational ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam or 'the world is one family', which is also reflected in India's G20 Presidency theme of 'One Earth. One Family. One Future' and Mission LiFE or 'lifestyle for environment'.

'Interactions' had its world premiere at the Rome Film Festival in October 2022. (ANI)

