Erica Fernandes, her mother test positive for COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI): Actor Erica Fernandes and her mother have contracted COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Erica took to Instagram and informed everyone about her and her mother's diagnosis.

"Requesting Your Kind Attention When covid first hit us I was more than paranoid about it but also knew that most of us are going to contract it sooner or later. Unfortunately, as of now me along with my mom have tested positive," she wrote on Instagram.



Erica also urged people to prefer lab tests over home tests.



"One note of advice DO NOT rely on the home test (coviself kit) because they are not reliable at all . On the 2nd of January when I developed cough n sore throat, I got myself tested on the coviself kit knowing that I have had a history of laryngitis and the cough n sore throat could be from that and further on for confirmation I went on to take 2 more tests the following day. All 3 tests showed negative, along with me my moms test on coviself also showed negative but i dint feel too good because this time the sore throat was so bad that i felt like I had a sand paper in my throat," she added.

She continued, "As I started to develop symptoms I opted for the lab test which came out positive. Mom n me have been facing congestion, cough. cold severe body and head aches and fluctuating fever with occasional shivers. We are isolated and under medical care."

Erica also requested those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.

"I would like to request those who have come in contact with us in the past week to please get yourself tested," she emphasised.

Erica is best known for her roles in TV shows such as 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'. (ANI)

