Esha Gupta sizzles in steamy Saturday posts

New Delhi (India), Dec 7 (ANI): Raising the glamour quotient with her simple yet bold avatar, actor Esha Gupta has dropped some steamy pictures on Instagram.

The 'Rustom' actor on Saturday posted three pictures of her in a black lacy bralette, which she paired with a grey mid-west jeans.

She was seen smiling her heart out in one of the pictures and donned bold poses in the other two. The pictures were set in black and white filter making it all the more elegant.



"In all fairness, Dark is Beautiful," she captioned the pictures.

Gupta has made heads turn many times in the past with her bold photoshoots and has been a talk of the B-town for her strong viewpoint on discrimination against heroines with dusky complexions in Bollywood. (ANI)

