Essence of receiving National Award is something beyond expression: Mangesh Hadawale

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Making its feat strong at the 66th National Film Awards, 'Chalo Jeete Hain', a short film inspired by events from the childhood days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, won the 'best non-feature' film on family values.

Director of the film Mangesh Hadawale and producer Mahavir Jain, who still can't believe their success, exclusively spoke to ANI about the achievement and recognition.

"With extreme gratitude and humility we accept this great honour and it's actually a moment of pride for us to receive such recognition for all the hard work and labour that was put behind in making the film. Though this is not our first award but the essence of receiving a National Award is something beyond expression," said Mangesh.

The film revolves around an impressionable boy who takes inspiration from Swami Vivekananda's quote, "Wahi jeete hain, jo doosro ke liye jeete hain (Only those who live for others, actually live)."

The film, where the boy embarks on a journey to find life's true meaning, was applauded by the people all over prior to the release.

Elucidating upon the statement over the love they received from the audience, Mahavir said, "I remember whenever we used to show this picture without revealing anyone that it is inspired from the life of Prime Minister Modi and we showed it like a normal film. And the kind of reactions and response we received, we got to know that the thought behind this film is so powerful that it will attract people."

"Every bit of the research starting from the background, homework everything has been done with such authenticity and honesty that people started connecting with the storyline, and the results were so overwhelming."

Continuing, he said, "When we were making the film, we were not aware of the fact that this film would do wonders at the box office and will win a National Award. Mangesh ji read the story somewhere and we were planning to make a documentary and nothing about the plot was mentioned. Even Modi ji was not aware that a short film was being made on his life." (ANI)

