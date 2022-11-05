Europian Union Film Festival kickstarts in New Delhi; Check out exciting lineup

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Good news for cinema fanatics!

The 27th edition of the European Union Film Festival kicked off on Friday evening in New Delhi and looking at the line-up, it's safe to say that the festival is going to be a ball for cinema connoisseurs.

The ongoing EU Festival has an exciting line-up of award-winning, contemporary European films and will go on till November 13 at three venues across Delhi.

The festival will feature outstanding, award-winning films from all 27 European Union countries, celebrating the most recent cinematic triumphs at Cannes, Tribeca, Tallinn, Venice, Berlin, and San Sebastian film festivals, amongst others.

Highlighting individual stories yet reflecting universal experiences, the films offer a 'Window to Europe' and demonstrate the power of cinema to transcend boundaries and create shared experiences.

Some of the films that will be screened during the time are the Latvian film 'The Pit', Finland's masterpiece 'Force of Habit', the Hungarian drama 'Perfumes', and Netherlands' thriller-packed 'Do not hesitate', among many others.

Check out the full line-up here:

The European Union Film Festival - India is an annual event celebrating the diversity and depth of European cinema and culture. The 27th edition of the festival celebrates the return to the in-theatre experience after two years of the pandemic while retaining its virtual avatar. (ANI)