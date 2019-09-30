Clara (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Ewan McGregor's daughter opens up about her struggle with depression, physical abuse she suffered

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 18:50 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): Actor Ewan McGregor's daughter shared a heart-rending post on social media, revealing what she went through in the past.
The post Clara shared on Instagram revealed that she was molested, physically abused and suffered pill addiction and mental depression.
The 23-year-old actor-model, who according to Fox News had an abortion, opened up about her "year of hell" hoping "it can help others feel less alone".
"I've been so ashamed of some of my mental health issues that I haven't even wanted to tell friends. This past year I dealt with addiction, I got sober, and I dealt with a great deal of depression and anxiety, I had an abusive relationship, I had an abortion, the list goes on," she wrote.
"I've suffered from crippling anxiety since I was 4. (It) has stopped me living the life I wanted to lead. It was a cage I still struggle to get out of. I've also struggled with substance abuse, it led me to Xanax and I'm proud to say I've been clean and sober off of pills for 110 days," added Clara, who has three sisters.
In the post, she also disclosed that not only did she go through "mental health issues" but also had been attacked by an unnamed ex.
"I was ashamed of the abuse I had let happen to me. I blamed myself for the bruises, the black eyes, the rapes and for the attacks, a man did to me. But I'm regaining this power now. . . I feel so loved and blessed with where I am now," wrote the actor who lives in New York.
Her post received support from hundreds of fans and followers calling her "beautiful and brave" for speaking out. (ANI)

